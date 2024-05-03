Left Menu

"He is biggest Hitler": BJP's Mohsin Raza hits back at Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslim's situation in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:48 IST
Hitting back at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP leader Mohsin Raza said that the former is the "biggest Hitler" and accused him of encroaching the lands and properties of people. "He needs to asses his area. He is the biggest Hitler in his area. Everyone says that he has encroached on the lands and properties of people. These are the properties of Mulsims. He is behaving like a Hitler," Raza told ANI.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslims communties are getting the benefits of the schemes. Such benefits have not been received during the Congress rule. Muslims are getting their due respect," he added. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Muslim's situation in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said, "The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation which Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s. The gas chamber was the last step, before that movies were made, hate speeches took place, there was a whole process to it." Raza further said, "If anyones repeatedly talks about Hindu-Muslim, it is Asaduddin Owaisi Sahib. Muslims are safe in India. Development is taking place. Now his 'Hitlerbazi' is not working".

He also emphasized that It does not suit a Prime Minister to term all minorities as "Infiltrators", just to win the elections. "Our PM is saying that Mangalsutra will be removed from Hindu women and given to Muslims. 17 crore Muslims are being called infiltrators. Whether Modi ji will remain or not, the country will remain. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Muslim women has fallen, this is the government's own data. To win an election you are calling all minorities as infiltrators. Hitler also used to say the same thing to Jews that they were not original Germans. Does this language suit the Prime Minister?" Owaisi said. (ANI)

