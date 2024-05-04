Anurag Thakur mocks Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli move, says "he will face defeat"

Union Minister Anurag Thakur mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for running from Wayanad to Rae Bareli and said that the latter will face defeat in both the Lok Sabha constituencies. "Rahul Gandhi used to say, do not get scared just to grab the headlines. But he first left Amethi, reached Wayanad. Sensing defeat in Wayanad and staring at defeat from Amethi, he has gone to Rae Bareli. He will also face defeat there. Do not get scared, Rahul ji, people will clean your mess. People have got fed up with Congress," Thakur told reporters here on Friday.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress leaders are "scared" of contesting the elections. "Wether it is Surat or Indore, the Congress candidates have not joined the fray. There, leader Rahul Gandhi has also left the ground," Thakur added.

Rahul Gandhi will be contesting elections from Rae Bareli, the seat vacated recently by his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul is pitted against Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli. A sitting MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul is also seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from the seat that polled in Phase 2 of the general elections on April 26.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh. "The BJP is the only party where workers can go on to become the Prime Minister and even become its national president. That is our strength. The party workers have resolved to give Modi one of the largest victories, surpassing the 2019 record. We will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal," he said.

He also reiterated the "400 par" slogan. (NDA winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats). Anurag Thakur is seeking reelection from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

