Delhi: 3 held for duping Bihar-based people on pretext of providing confirmed railway tickets

Three people were arrested for allegedly impersonating Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and duping people belonging to Bihar under the pretext of getting their railway tickets confirmed, officials said on Friday. According to the police officials, the accused were identified as Santosh (27), Ashutosh (26), and Afroz Ansari (37), all residents of Bihar.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused took cash, debit cards, and other valuable articles by duping innocent people, especially the railway passengers hailing from Bihar, by representing themselves as TTEs, on the pretext of getting their railway tickets confirmed. "On April 29, a tip-off was received about one of the accused. A trap was laid near IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon and Santosh was apprehended. During interrogation, the accused admitted that he, along with his associates Rakesh Paswan and Afroz, duped a person while they were travelling in the metro on the pretext of getting his railway ticket confirmed," the officer said.

He further said that the accused took all of his belongings, i.e., his mobile phone, purse, PAN card, debit cards, and bag containing his clothes, and dropped him on the road near Moti Bagh. "They (the accused) got his debit card's PIN number from his pocket diary, withdrew cash, and purchased electronic items, i.e. LEDs and other household articles, from Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj," he added.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at INA Metro Police Station has been registered. The accused were involved in a total of 11 cases of cheating and theft registered at different police stations in Delhi.

All the accused persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. "Information has been conveyed to concerned police stations for further necessary action. A total of 22 mobile phones and 25 credit and debit cards from different banks were recovered from them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)