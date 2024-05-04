CBI arrests income tax official for accepting bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an income tax officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an individual in Mumbai, an official release said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on May 2.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Mumbai, which led to the recovery of Rs 15 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and papers related to investments in immovable and movable properties, and the same are under scrutiny," the CBI release said. "A case was registered by CBI against the accused Income Tax Officer, Ward-(2) (1) (1), Air India Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai," it said.

As per the allegations, the accused had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 5.4 lakh from the complainant for issuing a lower TDS certificate in respect of the sale of property of the complainant's maternal uncle, who is an NRI. "The accused initially demanded an undue advantage of 2 per cent of the total deal value of the property worth Rs 5.4 crore and, after negotiation, reduced it to 1 per cent of the deal value of the property," it said.

Later, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh in his office in Mumbai from the complainant, the CBI release said. Subsequently, the accused was arrested by the CBI on May 2.

An investigation is underway into the matter, further details are awaited. (ANI)

