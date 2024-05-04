Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists attack IAF convoy in Poonch sector

Terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch sector in which military personnel have suffered injuries.

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch sector in which military personnel have suffered injuries. After the attack which took place in the evening around the Shah Sitar area in Poonch sector after which security forces have launched a search and cordon operation, security forces' officials said.

The military personnel have suffered injuries in the attack and are being provided treatment, they said. "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said.

They said that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. Officials further said the vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

"Military personnel have suffered injuries," an official said.More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

