One Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Terrorist Attack on IAF Convoy in Poonch, J&K

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force convoy on Saturday, killing one soldier and injuring four. The attack occurred near Shahsitar, Surankote area, as the troops returned to their Sanai Top base. Of the five injured soldiers evacuated to the hospital, one succumbed to critical injuries.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:14 IST
India
- India
A soldier was killed and four were injured when terrorists ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
The attack on the convoy took place near Shahsitar in the Surankote area around 6.15 pm when the troops were returning to their base at Sanai Top, the officials said.
They said five soldiers were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were subsequently evacuated to hospital, where one of the two critically injured personnel succumbed to injuries.
