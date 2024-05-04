Left Menu

One Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Terrorist Attack on IAF Convoy in Poonch, J&K

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force convoy on Saturday, killing one soldier and injuring four. The attack occurred near Shahsitar, Surankote area, as the troops returned to their Sanai Top base. Of the five injured soldiers evacuated to the hospital, one succumbed to critical injuries.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:14 IST
One Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Terrorist Attack on IAF Convoy in Poonch, J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier was killed and four were injured when terrorists ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The attack on the convoy took place near Shahsitar in the Surankote area around 6.15 pm when the troops were returning to their base at Sanai Top, the officials said.

They said five soldiers were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were subsequently evacuated to hospital, where one of the two critically injured personnel succumbed to injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024