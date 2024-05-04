TN Governor RN Ravi, his wife, offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya for unity, strength

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and his wife Lakshmi offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and prayed for unity and strength. The governor also performed Sarayu Aarti with his family in Ayodhya.

Talking to ANI, Ravi said, "The 500-year-long wait is over. We have come here to offer our devotion. Ram Temple is symbolic of our faith. Seeing the large gathering of people makes me really happy. People from all corners of the country have come here. I pray to Shri Ram to give us strength and unite us in our endeavour to develop our country." Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at Ayodhya to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be holding a road show in the temple city on Sunday evening.

"We are fulfilling all duties based on the security norms of VVIPs. Based on directions from the top, we have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors," Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Karan Nayyar said. "We are preparing ourselves. We have briefed our forces, we are also briefing them at their duty points to make sure they know about their responsibilities at the places where they have been assigned," Nayyar added.

Ayodhya's gate number 11 has been decorated with flowers and party flags are being erected. Along with the police, Anti Terror Squad (ATS) commandos are monitoring all preparations. Security at the airport has also been beefed up. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. (ANI)

