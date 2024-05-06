Left Menu

Telangana: K Annamalai holds road show in favour of BJP candidate from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat

Amidst a sea of cheering supporters, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai held a roadshow in support of P Bharat, the BJP candidate from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat in Kalwakurthy on Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:58 IST
K Annamalai holding road show in favour of BJP candidate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst cheering supporters, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai held a roadshow in support of P Bharat, the BJP candidate from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat in Kalwakurthy on Monday evening. Annamalai along with P Bharat boarded an open vehicle, adorned with party banners and flags. They were surrounded by hundreds of enthusiastic locals and party workers raising slogans.

Earlier, in the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public rally in favor of party candidate Mallu Ravi from the constituency and attacked the BJP saying it is against reservation. Nagarkurnool will undergo polls on May 13. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now known as the BRS) won 9 seats, the BJP secured 4 seats, the Congress won 3 seats, and the AIMIM emerged victorious in 1 seat.

The third phase of voting in the state will be held on May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

