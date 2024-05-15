Left Menu

Shah holds road show in Cuttack, says BJP will form govt in Odisha

Overwhelmed by the response of the people, Shah said, After observing the enthusiasm among the people, I can only say that the BJP will form the next government in Odisha. A total of 18 platoons of police forces were deployed on the route.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a road show here to bolster the prospects of party candidates in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, Shah embarked on the road show from Gopabandhu park, covered several important junctions in the city including Buxi Bazaar, Tinikonia Bagicha, Dargha Bazaar, Choudhry Bazaar, Naya Sarak, Balu Bazaar, Chandni Chhak and Mohammadia Bazaar and Chandi Mandir Chhak.

He was accompanied by BJP's Cuttack Lok Sabha candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab and Cuttack-Barabati assembly candidate Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra.

Shah, holding an illuminated lotus (party's election symbol), waved and greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road as his vehicle moved past.

Thousands of party workers and people from all parts of the city raised slogans in support of BJP. Overwhelmed by the response of the people, Shah said, ''After observing the enthusiasm among the people, I can only say that the BJP will form the next government in Odisha.'' A total of 18 platoons of police forces were deployed on the route. Local police arrangements were made keeping in mind Z-Plus security and election model code of conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

