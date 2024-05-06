Left Menu

Manipur: Schools, colleges to remain closed today, announces CM Biren Singh

Due to intense rain, all educational institutions in Manipur will remain closed on Monday (6th May) and Tuesday (7th May), said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Manipur: Schools, colleges to remain closed today, announces CM Biren Singh
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Due to intense rain, all educational institutions in Manipur will remain closed on Monday (6th May) and Tuesday (7th May), said Chief Minister N Biren Singh. "All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives & properties and assist those who have been affected," he added. Heavy rain, accompanied by hailstorms, struck several parts of Manipur on Sunday, damaging houses and vehicles, officials said.

Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West are some of the affected areas, where several houses were damaged and strong winds also blew away hutments in many areas. (ANI)

