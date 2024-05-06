Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Monday morning. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:38 IST
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Monday morning. No casualties have been reported in the incident. The visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory engulfed by the fire. However, the cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.

According to fire department officials, 11 fire tender vehicles are on the scene. Locals said that the fire broke out at 8.50 am.

"Fire engulfed all three floors of the factory. There were goods worth lakhs of rupees on every floor. There is no possibility of any person being trapped inside. Nearby factories have also been evacuated," a local said. Another local said that the fire is continuously raging due to the presence of plastic grains and the building may collapse at any time.

Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

