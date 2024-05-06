Left Menu

West Bengal: Police sends notice to user over sharing meme of Mamata Banerjee

The Crime Cell of Kolkata Police has sent a notice to a social media user who posted a meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the X platform.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:33 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Crime Cell of Kolkata Police has sent a notice to a social media user who posted a meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the X platform. The cyber cell has also asked the user to disclose his location over posting of "offensive, malicious and inciting" post.

The user had posted the meme on X with the caption "This is pure gold. Whoever made this deserves an Oscar", followed with laughter emojis. Reacting to the post, the cyber cell stated, "You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action under section 42 of CrPC."

The police also sent a notice to the user and asked him to delete the post and refrain from such acts "failing which you will be liable for strict penal action under relevant provision for law." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

