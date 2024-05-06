Delhi: Multiple shots fired at car showroom in Tilak Nagar

An incident of firing has been reported in a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital on Monday, police said. According to the police, multiple shots were fired.

The police further informed that some people have also sustained injuries due to the broken glass and are undergoing treatment. "No bullet injury has been reported," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

