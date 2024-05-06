Left Menu

Delhi: Multiple shots fired at car showroom in Tilak Nagar

The police further informed that some people have also sustained injuries due to the broken glass and are undergoing treatment.

Delhi: Multiple shots fired at car showroom in Tilak Nagar
An incident of firing has been reported in a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital on Monday, police said. According to the police, multiple shots were fired.

The police further informed that some people have also sustained injuries due to the broken glass and are undergoing treatment. "No bullet injury has been reported," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

