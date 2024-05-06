Left Menu

US financial regulators restart work on long-delayed compensation rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:44 IST
US financial regulators restart work on long-delayed compensation rules
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

A trio of U.S. financial regulators have resumed work on a long-delayed rule-writing project to make executive compensation plans at financial firms more sensitive to risk.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Housing Finance Agency jointly proposed the rule, which would bar incentive-based plans that do not account for risks or allow pay to be clawed back or forfeited, the agencies said. The proposal repeats a 2016 proposal on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024