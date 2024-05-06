Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles death of filmmaker Harikumar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of popular filmmaker Harikumar.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:25 IST
Kerala CM condoles death of filmmaker Harikumar
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of popular filmmaker Harikumar. According to a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, "Harikumar was one of the powerful exponents of the Malayalam Madhyavarti cinema movement, which expertly combined artistic and commercial values. He was one of those filmmakers who proved that another film was possible between mainstream and pure art cinema without compromises to the market".

The statement added that he has been an active presence in the film industry for the past four decades, proving that it is possible to make good movies that can be enjoyed by the common people. All 18 films made over 40 years feature different themes. His masterpiece is 'Sukritham' directed by MT Vasudevan Nair. The film won the National Award for Best Malayalam Film. "His death is a great loss for Malayalam cinema, which gave Malayalam movies like 'Udyanapalakan' based on Lohit Das's screenplay, 'Jhalakam' based on Balachandran Chullikad's writing, 'Autorickshaw's Wife' based on M Mukundan's story, and 'Clint' about an amazing boy in the field of painting," read the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024