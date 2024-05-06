Kerala CM condoles death of filmmaker Harikumar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of popular filmmaker Harikumar. According to a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, "Harikumar was one of the powerful exponents of the Malayalam Madhyavarti cinema movement, which expertly combined artistic and commercial values. He was one of those filmmakers who proved that another film was possible between mainstream and pure art cinema without compromises to the market".

The statement added that he has been an active presence in the film industry for the past four decades, proving that it is possible to make good movies that can be enjoyed by the common people. All 18 films made over 40 years feature different themes. His masterpiece is 'Sukritham' directed by MT Vasudevan Nair. The film won the National Award for Best Malayalam Film. "His death is a great loss for Malayalam cinema, which gave Malayalam movies like 'Udyanapalakan' based on Lohit Das's screenplay, 'Jhalakam' based on Balachandran Chullikad's writing, 'Autorickshaw's Wife' based on M Mukundan's story, and 'Clint' about an amazing boy in the field of painting," read the statement. (ANI)

