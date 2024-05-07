Israel Reviewing Cease-Fire Proposal for Gaza, Framework Falls Short of Expectations

An official familiar with Israeli thinking says Israeli officials are examining the cease-fire proposal approved by Hamas. But the official warns that the plan approved by Hamas "is not the framework Israel proposed''.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because Israel is still formulating a formal response, did not elaborate.

The language signaled that a deal could still be a ways off.

