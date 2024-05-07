Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, sons cast vote in Shimoga

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his sons - party candidate from Shimoga BY Raghavendra and state BJP chief BY Vijayendra - cast their vote at a polling booth in Shimoga on Tuesday. Notably, the JD(S) and the BJP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Karnataka.

Former Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa expressed confidence that at least 25 seats will be won by the alliance in the state. "We are going to win a minimum of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Atmosphere is very good. (BY) Raghavendra will win with a margin of more than 2.5 Lakh votes," Yediyurappa said.

BY Raghavendra, the incumbent MP representing Shimoga and the BJP's nominee for the Lok Sabha seat in Shimoga, also expressed optimism about the party's victory in the state. "I am very happy, there is a very good atmosphere regarding BJP. I request the voters of our constituency and our state to cast your vote in the interest of the nation. I think we will reach a good percentage," Raghavendra said.

In a veiled attack aimed at Eshwarappa, who is running as an independent candidate in Shimoga, Raghavendra said that the electoral contest is primarily between two parties rather than 'independent' candidates. "We have taken these elections very seriously, and the fight is between two national parties, it is not a question of 10-12 independent candidates," he said.

BJP rebel leader KS Eshwarappa is contesting as an independent from the seat. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP for six years following his decision to contest as an independent. The veteran leader has represented the Shimoga assembly five times. The Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is a three-way battle with children of former Chief Ministers and a veteran leader in the fray.

The contest is between sitting MP BY Raghvendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa and brother of party state chief BY Vijayendra, Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, the daughter of former CM late S Bangarappa, and independent candidate Eshwarappa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)