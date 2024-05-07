US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly higher on rate cut optimism

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending gains for a fourth straight session, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.7 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 38858.94. The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 5187.2​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 9.1 points, or 0.06%, to 16358.343 at the opening bell.

