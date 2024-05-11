Left Menu

Finolex Industries reports modest 2% rise in Q4 PAT to Rs 161 crore

Finolex Industries reported a 2% rise in Q4 profit after tax to Rs 161.43 crore due to increased revenue. Total income rose 8.27% to Rs 1,235.42 crore. However, EBITDA fell 3.91% to Rs 208.93 crore. Despite stable PVC prices, the company anticipates improved performance in the plumbing and sanitation segment.

Updated: 11-05-2024 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pipes maker Finolex Industries Limited has posted about a 2 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 161.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 158.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The total income from operations during the quarter under review also rose 8.27 per cent to Rs 1,235.42 crore from Rs 1,141.06 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's EBITDA fell 3.91 per cent to Rs 208.93 crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 217.43 crore a year ago.

Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said, ''PVC prices remained stable during the second half of the year, leading to a healthy demand. Our operating performance during the year has been robust and with the company's increased focus on the plumbing and sanitation segment, the same is expected to improve further''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

