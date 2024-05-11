Left Menu

TN: Over 450 dogs of 56 breeds participate in All Breeds Championship Dog Show in Nilgiris

The three-day event was organised by the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), which featured different varieties of canines.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:38 IST
TN: Over 450 dogs of 56 breeds participate in All Breeds Championship Dog Show in Nilgiris
All Breeds Championship Dog Show in Nilgiris (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 450 dogs of 56 breeds took part in the 134th and 135th Sheila Naharawar Memorial All Breeds Championship Dog Show held at the Government Arts College Grounds in Ooty, Nilgiris on Saturday. The three-day event was organised by the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), which featured different varieties of canines.

The shows were judged by foreign judges from the Philippines, Taiwan, and Singapore. The SIKC is India's third oldest Kennel Club and aims to improve the standards of pedigreed dogs in India. They also work towards the welfare of stray animals and oppose animal cruelty.

Thousands of tourists gathered at the event to enjoy the show conducted on behalf of the district administration. More than 450 dogs of 56 breeds including German Shepherd, Labrador, Siberian Husky, Beagle and indigenous breeds such as Rajapalayam, Kanni, and Sippiparai participated in the dog show from Tamilgam, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024