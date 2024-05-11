TN: Over 450 dogs of 56 breeds participate in All Breeds Championship Dog Show in Nilgiris

More than 450 dogs of 56 breeds took part in the 134th and 135th Sheila Naharawar Memorial All Breeds Championship Dog Show held at the Government Arts College Grounds in Ooty, Nilgiris on Saturday. The three-day event was organised by the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), which featured different varieties of canines.

The shows were judged by foreign judges from the Philippines, Taiwan, and Singapore. The SIKC is India's third oldest Kennel Club and aims to improve the standards of pedigreed dogs in India. They also work towards the welfare of stray animals and oppose animal cruelty.

Thousands of tourists gathered at the event to enjoy the show conducted on behalf of the district administration. More than 450 dogs of 56 breeds including German Shepherd, Labrador, Siberian Husky, Beagle and indigenous breeds such as Rajapalayam, Kanni, and Sippiparai participated in the dog show from Tamilgam, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi. (ANI)

