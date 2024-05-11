Directorate of Revenue Intelligence nabs foreign national with cocaine worth over Rs 9 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 975 grams of cocaine worth around Rs 9.75 crore from a Brazilian national at the Mumbai Airport. According to officials, "Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI MZU intercepted one Brazilian national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the CSMI Airport, Mumbai on May 8, 2024."

On questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India. The passenger was produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, he was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

The accused purged a total of 110 capsules containing 975 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.75 crore in the Illicit market, during his stay in the hospital. The substance purported to be cocaine was seized on May 10, 2024, under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace other members of this international syndicate involved in illegal smuggling of drugs into India. This action by DRI is the second such action in one week. This action underlines the unwavering commitment of DRI to control the drug menace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)