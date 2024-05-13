Kerala: Bomb explodes in front of police vehicle in Kannur; none injured

A bomb was hurled in front of a police vehicle in Kannur in Kerala in the early hours of Monday. No casualties have been reported yet. The bomb exploded during a police patrol at Chakarakall Bavot. Two 'ice cream bombs' were thrown in front of the police jeep. The incident took place this morning around 4.

The bomb was thrown on the road about 25 meters in front of the police jeep. Notably, this incident happened in the area where conflict between CPM-BJP exists.

On Sunday, there was a clash between the CPM and the BJP regarding the temple festival of Chakarakal Bavot. After this, police patrolling was intensified in the area.. A bomb squad accompanied by a dog squad conducted searches.

However, it has not been ascertained who threw the bomb. Police have started an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

