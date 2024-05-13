Left Menu

Kerala: Bomb explodes in front of police vehicle in Kannur; none injured

The bomb exploded during a police patrol at Chakarakall Bavot. Two 'ice cream bombs' were thrown in front of the police jeep. The incident took place this morning around 4.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:13 IST
Kerala: Bomb explodes in front of police vehicle in Kannur; none injured
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb was hurled in front of a police vehicle in Kannur in Kerala in the early hours of Monday. No casualties have been reported yet. The bomb exploded during a police patrol at Chakarakall Bavot. Two 'ice cream bombs' were thrown in front of the police jeep. The incident took place this morning around 4.

The bomb was thrown on the road about 25 meters in front of the police jeep. Notably, this incident happened in the area where conflict between CPM-BJP exists.

On Sunday, there was a clash between the CPM and the BJP regarding the temple festival of Chakarakal Bavot. After this, police patrolling was intensified in the area.. A bomb squad accompanied by a dog squad conducted searches.

However, it has not been ascertained who threw the bomb. Police have started an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024