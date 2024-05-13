MapmyIndia Net Profit Zooms 35% to Rs 38.25 Crore

Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, the owner of MapmyIndia, posted a 35.11 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 38.25 crore in the March quarter.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 28.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of operations increased 47 per cent to Rs 106.9 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24, from Rs 72.47 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, CE Info Systems PAT grew about 25 per cent to Rs 134.38 crore from Rs 107.53 crore a year ago.

The annual revenue from operations of the company increased 34.8 per cent to Rs 379.42 crore during the reported fiscal year from Rs 281.46 crore in 2022-23.

