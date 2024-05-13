MapmyIndia Net Profit Zooms 35% to Rs 38.25 Crore
MapmyIndia's parent company, CE Info Systems, saw a 35% increase in quarterly profit to Rs 38.25 crore and a 47% surge in revenue to Rs 106.9 crore. For the fiscal year, profit rose 25% to Rs 134.38 crore, and revenue climbed 34.8% to Rs 379.42 crore.
- Country:
- India
Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, the owner of MapmyIndia, posted a 35.11 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 38.25 crore in the March quarter.
The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 28.31 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated revenue of operations increased 47 per cent to Rs 106.9 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24, from Rs 72.47 crore in the March 2023 quarter.
For the year ended March 31, 2024, CE Info Systems PAT grew about 25 per cent to Rs 134.38 crore from Rs 107.53 crore a year ago.
The annual revenue from operations of the company increased 34.8 per cent to Rs 379.42 crore during the reported fiscal year from Rs 281.46 crore in 2022-23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Companies' Revenue Growth Dips to Lowest Since September 2021: Crisil Report
Construction Sector Entities' Revenues Poised for 12-15% Growth in FY2023-24: ICRA
India Inc marks slowest quarterly revenue growth in January-March 2024: Crisil
The Executive Centre Reports 31% Surge in India Revenue, Reaching Rs. 475 Crore in 2023
AI-Powered Future: Banks Can Unlock 6% Revenue Growth with Generative AI