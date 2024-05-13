Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury casts her vote at Khammam

Former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury cast her vote for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections at Khammam in Telangana. The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling Congress, opposition BRS, and BJP, with a total of 525 candidates in the fray.

The constituencies in the fray are Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam. Polling is underway on 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine States and one Union Territory in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also seeking electoral success. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

