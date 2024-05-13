Ahmedabad cricket betting case: CID, IT recover more than Rs 18 crore in cash

In a crackdown on a cricket betting case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a joint operation with income-tax officials has unearthed more than Rs 18 crore in cash, one kg of gold, and about Rs 64 lakh foreign currency during 11 raids across Ahmedabad city. Mukesh Patel, Superintendent of Police (SP) for CID Crime in the Ahmedabad zone, said the raid took place on May 8.

"In the CID crime station of the Ahmedabad zone police, there was a previous case of cricket betting. In that case, there were applications related to online gaming, and the accounts linked to those applications were found to be dummy accounts. Further analysis was conducted on those accounts, and based on that, several separate gambling companies were identified in the Ahmedabad city of Gujarat," Patel said. "On Friday, that is, on the 8th of the month, simultaneous raids were conducted at 11 different locations with income tax officers, police inspectors, and body-worn cameras," he added.

Talking about the overall recovery during the raid at 11 different locations Patel said, "During the raid, a total of Rs 18.55 crore in cash, 1kg of gold, and approximately 64 lakh foreign currency were found from different locations." "The entire raid process, along with body-worn cameras, was carried out with the presence of income tax officers. The cash recovered has been reported to the income tax department, and the electronic gadgets seized from their possession have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis," he added.

Further, he said that despite the substantial findings, no arrests have been made thus far in connection with the case. "The CID has not yet made any arrests in this case," Patel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)