Left Menu

Ahmedabad cricket betting case: CID, IT recover more than Rs 18 crore in cash

In a crackdown on a cricket betting case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a joint operation with income-tax officials has unearthed more than Rs 18 crore in cash, one kg of gold, and about Rs 64 lakh foreign currency during 11 raids across Ahmedabad city.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:27 IST
Ahmedabad cricket betting case: CID, IT recover more than Rs 18 crore in cash
Mukesh Patel, Superintendent of Police of CID (Crime) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on a cricket betting case, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a joint operation with income-tax officials has unearthed more than Rs 18 crore in cash, one kg of gold, and about Rs 64 lakh foreign currency during 11 raids across Ahmedabad city. Mukesh Patel, Superintendent of Police (SP) for CID Crime in the Ahmedabad zone, said the raid took place on May 8.

"In the CID crime station of the Ahmedabad zone police, there was a previous case of cricket betting. In that case, there were applications related to online gaming, and the accounts linked to those applications were found to be dummy accounts. Further analysis was conducted on those accounts, and based on that, several separate gambling companies were identified in the Ahmedabad city of Gujarat," Patel said. "On Friday, that is, on the 8th of the month, simultaneous raids were conducted at 11 different locations with income tax officers, police inspectors, and body-worn cameras," he added.

Talking about the overall recovery during the raid at 11 different locations Patel said, "During the raid, a total of Rs 18.55 crore in cash, 1kg of gold, and approximately 64 lakh foreign currency were found from different locations." "The entire raid process, along with body-worn cameras, was carried out with the presence of income tax officers. The cash recovered has been reported to the income tax department, and the electronic gadgets seized from their possession have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis," he added.

Further, he said that despite the substantial findings, no arrests have been made thus far in connection with the case. "The CID has not yet made any arrests in this case," Patel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024