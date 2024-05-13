Left Menu

Headline Change: Consumer Price Inflation Moderates to 4.83% in April

India's retail inflation eased to 4.83% in April, down from 4.85% in March, due to lower prices for kitchen items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 4% with a margin of 2%. However, food inflation remains elevated at 8.70%, outweighing the decline in other item prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:09 IST
Retail inflation eased to 4.83 per cent in April as prices of some kitchen items declined, according to government data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.85 per cent in March. It was 4.7 per cent in April 2023.

Inflation in the food basket was at 8.70 per cent in April, marginally up from 8.52 per cent in March, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to the Reserve Bank, which factors in consumer inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward.

