Himachal: CM Sukhu, state Cong chief Pratibha Singh accompany Shimla LS candidate during nomination filing

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh accompanied the party's candidate from Shimla parliamentary constituency, Vinod Sultanpuri as he filed his nomination papers on Monday. Taking a jibe at leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur CM Sukhu said, "Jai Ram Thakur is dreaming but the coat of the Leader of Opposition is going to remain with the tailor for five years. He is dreaming of winning the election and has stitched the coat but he will not succeed in becoming the CM by deceiving the people."

"Congress party will win all seats and people of state will reply to the BJP and Jai Ram Thakur on June 1," he added. Sukhu said that Congress has completed nomination process of candidates for all four Lok Sabha constituencies and called the ongoing Lok Sabha election an election for future politics and democracy of the country.

"This is not an election of the chair, this is an election for future politics and democracy of the country. BJP tried to topple or government using money power." After filing the nomination for the Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri said that the fight has just started, he has to work hard and win the hearts of the people as much as he can.

Vinod Sultan said that the public response is in favour of the Congress party. During this, Sultanpuri attacked the BJP candidate from Shimla Suresh Kashyap and refuted his claim of victory on the seat and said that it is better to ask the public than to say some things yourself. Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)