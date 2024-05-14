Hindustan Zinc, JK Cement Shortlisted for Rajasthan Gold Mine Bid

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Power and JK Cement are among the few companies that have emerged as technically qualified bidders for two gold mines put up for sale in Rajasthan.

Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd, Hirakund Natural Resources Ltd, Jindal Power, Hindustan Zinc and Saiyyed Owais Ali have emerged as technically qualified bidders for Bhukia-Jagpura gold block in the desert state.

In the case of Kankriya Gara gold block, the technically qualified bidders are Hirakund Natural Resources, Poddar Diamond, Owais Metal and Minerals Processing, Hindustan Zinc and JK Cement, according to the website of Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) of the Rajasthan government.

The auction process started in March this year.

According to the website, the auction of both the gold blocks will be held this week.

The full-scale production of the country's first large private gold mine in Andhra Pradesh will begin by the end of 2024, Deccan Gold Mines Managing Director Hanuma Prasad had earlier said.

The Jonnagiri gold project, in which the pilot scale operation has already started, will produce about 750 kilogram of gold per annum once it begins its full-scale production.

The mine, in which investment of Rs 200 crore has been made so far, is producing about one kg of gold per month at present.

