Congress Appoints Supriya Bharadwaj as National Media Coordinator
Congress appoints Supriya Bharadwaj as national media coordinator, effective immediately.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Supriya Bharadwaj as the party's national media coordinator with immediate effect.
An announcement to this effect was made by AICC Media and Publicity department chairman Pawan Khera.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Take immediate action against BJP...": Pawan Khera along with Congress delegation, meets Delhi Police Commissioner
Congress appoints former CMs Baghel, Gehlot as AICC observers for Rae Bareli and Amethi
"We are telling PM Modi not to be afraid, contest from South like Rahul Gandhi": Pawan Khera after PM mocks Cong leader's Raebareli candidature