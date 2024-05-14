India Debuts Its Pavilion at World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Rotterdam

India has marked a significant milestone by establishing its own pavilion at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, which is currently underway in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from May 13 to May 15. The pavilion, which is among the largest at the summit, was inaugurated by Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, on May 12.

The summit is a key event in the global green hydrogen industry, attracting approximately 15,000 delegates from across the globe. The India Pavilion provides a prime opportunity for India to display its advancements in the field of green hydrogen to an international audience.

The Indian delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, the Department of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as well as several private sector entities. The event facilitates important government-to-government interactions and allows Indian businesses to network with global companies.

India’s commitment to green hydrogen was reinforced with the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023, backed by an investment of Rs. 19,744 crores. The country aims to achieve a production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. To date, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has allocated tenders for the establishment of 412,000 tonnes of green hydrogen production and 1,500 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacities.

Furthermore, India has published guidelines for the application of green hydrogen in the steel, transport, and shipping industries. The Department of Science and Technology is also promoting the development of Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters to boost innovation and support the green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

A newly launched dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission serves as a comprehensive resource for information on the mission and the initiatives underway to develop the green hydrogen sector in India. The portal is accessible at https://nghm.mnre.gov.in/.