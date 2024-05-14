"He was one of the leaders who strengthened party..." says Samrat Choudhary on demise of Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to the late Sushil Kumar Modi, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening the party and giving the party a new direction. "He was one of the leaders who strengthened the party and provided it with a new direction. Among those who consistently worried about the party's welfare, Sushil Modi was always deeply concerned about how to elevate the party," Choudhary said.

Reflecting on Sushil Modi's journey in Bihar politics, Choudhary spoke on his remarkable rise from a commoner to a prominent legislator in Patna. "In Bihar politics, it's incomplete to discuss without mentioning him, the one who traversed a path of struggle, from being a commoner to becoming a legislator in Patna, then rising to the position of the party's general secretary, serving as a member of the opposition party's leadership, and even as a member of all houses," Choudhary said.

Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72. Brother of the late former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Mahesh Modi, said that it is an "irreparable loss" and no one can fulfil this loss.

Sushil Modi announced his treatment last month and did not participate in the Lok Sabha election campaign. Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar's political environment. Sushil Modi held various positions in his three-decade-long political career. He served as an MLA, MLC and member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020. (ANI)

