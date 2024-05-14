Left Menu

"He was one of the leaders who strengthened party..." says Samrat Choudhary on demise of Sushil Kumar Modi

"He was one of the leaders who strengthened the party and provided it with a new direction. Among those who consistently worried about the party's welfare, Sushil Modi was always deeply concerned about how to elevate the party," Choudhary said.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:31 IST
"He was one of the leaders who strengthened party..." says Samrat Choudhary on demise of Sushil Kumar Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to the late Sushil Kumar Modi, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening the party and giving the party a new direction. "He was one of the leaders who strengthened the party and provided it with a new direction. Among those who consistently worried about the party's welfare, Sushil Modi was always deeply concerned about how to elevate the party," Choudhary said.

Reflecting on Sushil Modi's journey in Bihar politics, Choudhary spoke on his remarkable rise from a commoner to a prominent legislator in Patna. "In Bihar politics, it's incomplete to discuss without mentioning him, the one who traversed a path of struggle, from being a commoner to becoming a legislator in Patna, then rising to the position of the party's general secretary, serving as a member of the opposition party's leadership, and even as a member of all houses," Choudhary said.

Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday evening after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72. Brother of the late former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Mahesh Modi, said that it is an "irreparable loss" and no one can fulfil this loss.

Sushil Modi announced his treatment last month and did not participate in the Lok Sabha election campaign. Over his three-decade-long political career, Sushil Modi played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar's political environment. Sushil Modi held various positions in his three-decade-long political career. He served as an MLA, MLC and member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024