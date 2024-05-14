Left Menu

Congress appoints new national media coordinator

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Supriya Bhardwaj as the national media coordinator

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 18:17 IST
Congress appoints new national media coordinator
Congress on Tuesday appointed Supriya Bhardwaj as national media coordinator (Photo/@Supriya23bh). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Supriya Bhardwaj as the national media coordinator. "Ms Supriya Bharadwaj has been appointed as the National Media Coordinator of the party with immediate effect," said a party release issued by Pawan Khera, Chairperson, Media and Publicity Department of the party.

The appointment in the party's media department has come in the middle of Lok Sabha polls with four phases of voting completed across 23 states and union territories. Radhika Khera, a former national coordinator of the Congress media department, had resigned from the primary membership of the party earlier this month. She later joined the BJP. (ANI)

