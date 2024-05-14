Eight killed, eight critically injured in Florida bus crash - local media
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:20 IST
Eight people were killed and eight critically injured when a bus carrying laborers crashed in northern Florida on Tuesday, according to the Ocala Star Banner, a local newspaper, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement