SA gears up for 2024 National and Provincial Elections with preparations

South Africa is fully prepared for the upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections, set for Wednesday, 29 May, as announced by the Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo. During a press briefing in Pretoria, Mamabolo confirmed that all systems are in place for what promises to be a pivotal electoral event.

This election will see participation from 70 political parties and 11 independent candidates, competing for 887 seats across both National and Provincial Legislatures. A staggering 27.79 million voters have registered to cast their ballots in this significant democratic exercise.

Mamabolo also highlighted that South African citizens residing overseas would participate in the voting process across 111 foreign missions scheduled for 17, 18, and 19 May 2024, with more than 78,000 expatriates expected to vote.

Voters will be given three ballot papers, focusing on national compensatory, provincial, and regional elections for parties and independent candidates. Mamabolo emphasized the simplicity of the process, urging voters to make a single mark against their preferred choice to ensure clarity and prevent errors.

The Electoral Commission has finalized lease agreements for 23,303 permanent voting stations, which include schools, places of worship, and various community facilities. Additionally, a robust training program is nearing completion for approximately 202,500 voting officials who will oversee the electoral process.

In an effort to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the vote counting process, the commission has introduced a new category of staff to assist presiding officers. A total of 191,185 staff members have been appointed to support these efforts.

The national Results Operations Centre (ROC) will be inaugurated on 22 May 2024 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. This center will host Commission members, service providers, election contestants, observers, and media organizations. Mamabolo revealed that a record 160 organizations, including 5,000 observers from both domestic and international entities, will monitor the elections. Among the international observers are notable organizations such as the African Union, the Carter Centre’s Democracy Program, and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

The Commission has also taken significant steps to accommodate voters with disabilities, collaborating with the South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB) to develop the Universal Ballot Template (UBT) to aid visually impaired voters.

As the electoral process approaches, Mamabolo reminded voters of the necessity to vote at their registered voting stations, unless they have formally notified the Commission to vote outside their registered district. With notifications closing on 17 May, approximately 199,092 such notifications have already been approved.

Voters are encouraged to verify their voting station locations using various available resources provided by the Commission, including SMS, an online voting station finder, a help center, and a dedicated IEC app.

Mamabolo called on all South Africans, whether residing abroad or locally, to participate actively in the elections and emphasized the commitment of the Electoral Commission to uphold a fair and transparent electoral process. He reassured that the counting of votes will be meticulously conducted at each voting station in the presence of political party agents and observers, with results publicly posted and available for photographing by attendees.