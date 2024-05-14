Left Menu

Secretary, MNRE Inaugurates India Pavilion at World Hydrogen Summit

An India Pavilion has been set up for the first time at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 being held in the Netherlands, an official statement said. Bhalla on May 12, 2024.For the first time, India has set up its own pavilion, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the MNRE said.

An 'India Pavilion' has been set up for the first time at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 being held in the Netherlands, an official statement said. The pavilion was inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bhupinder S. Bhalla on May 12, 2024.

''For the first time, India has set up its own pavilion, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands,'' the MNRE said. Around 15,000 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the Summit. The India Pavilion provides an opportunity to showcase to the world the progress made by India in the field of Green Hydrogen.

