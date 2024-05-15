Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

Three people have been rescued after at least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Jhunjhunu district. Efforts are on to evacuate the remaining ones. According to the latest information from the rescue site, the rescue teams have reached all the trapped workers. Dr Pravin Sharma who is with the rescue team has confirmed the information.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana area in the late hours of Tuesday. Doctors at the site suggest all those who were trapped are safe. However, nine ambulances have been kept on standby outside the mine for any emergency.

Giving information about the development in the rescue operation of the lift accident, Dr Praveen Sharma, said, "The rescue team arrived at the team to conduct the rescue operations. Everyone is safe. Three people have been rescued from the mine. They have sustained few injuries but there is nothing major. Gradually others will also be rescued." The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine.

The incident took place due to the breaking of the rope supporting the lift. The trapped officials included Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma.

A journalist, Vikas Pareek who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team was also trapped among the 14 people. The others trapped in the mine include Vinod Singh Shekhawat, AK Baira, Arnav Bhandari, Yashoraj Meena, Vanendra Bhandari, Niranjan Sahu, Karan Singh Gehlot, Pritam Singh, Harsi Ram and Bhagirath.

Shortly after receiving information about the lift collapse incident, ambulances rushed to the spot and doctors were asked to prepare for any situation. Informing about the incident earlier BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said instructions have been given to speed up rescue efforts "The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the citizens injured in this accident and the safe exit of those trapped in the mine." (ANI)

