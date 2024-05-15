Left Menu

Armed men spotted in J-K's Kathua, search operation launched

"Security forces including the Army and the police launched a search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua after locals sighted an armed person during the intervening night," said officials.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:19 IST
Armed men spotted in J-K's Kathua, search operation launched
Suspects spotted in J-K's Kathua (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of the Army and J-K Police launched a massive search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after villagers spotted armed men moving about in a village in the district. "Security forces including the Army and the police launched a search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua after locals sighted an armed person during the intervening night," said officials.

More details are awaited. Earlier on May 9, the Indian Army concluded 'Operation Redwani Payeen', eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours.

In a post on X from the Indian Army's Chinar Corps official handle, it was said, "A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024