Armed men spotted in J-K's Kathua, search operation launched

A joint team of the Army and J-K Police launched a massive search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after villagers spotted armed men moving about in a village in the district. "Security forces including the Army and the police launched a search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua after locals sighted an armed person during the intervening night," said officials.

More details are awaited. Earlier on May 9, the Indian Army concluded 'Operation Redwani Payeen', eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours.

In a post on X from the Indian Army's Chinar Corps official handle, it was said, "A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem." (ANI)

