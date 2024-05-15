Left Menu

Gujarat: 7 feared drowned in Narmada River; search ops underway

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts.

15-05-2024
Seven members of a family, including minors, were feared drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in the Narmada district of Gujarat after reportedly being swept away by the river current yesterday. At present, local divers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), and the Vadodara fire team started a search operation for the victims. So far no traces have been found yet.

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts. Officials rushed to the spot after the victims were swept away on Tuesday morning.

A unit of the 6BN NDRF from Jarod in the Vadodara district arrived in Poicha in the afternoon to begin the search operation for the seven people who went missing. Poicha is a popular summer picnic spot for swimming in the Narmada River. The Narmada district administration recently prohibited local boat operators from operating boats without a license in the river.

At the same time, boatmen continue to operate boats on the Vadodara district side of the river. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

