Ukraine emergency power cuts cancelled, grid operator says
Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo has cancelled previously imposed emergency country-wide power cuts, private energy firm DTEK said on Wednesday. Ukrenergo imposed restrictions from 6:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. (0440-0700 GMT), saying that power shortages had been caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes. This follows cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:04 IST
