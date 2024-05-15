Ukraine emergency power cuts cancelled, grid operator says

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo has cancelled previously imposed emergency country-wide power cuts, private energy firm DTEK said on Wednesday.

Ukrenergo imposed restrictions from 6:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. (0440-0700 GMT), saying that power shortages had been caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes. This follows cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)