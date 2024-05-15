Former Kazakh vice energy minister named acting head of state-owned oil company
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 15-05-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
The former vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan Askhat Hasenov has been appointed acting head of the state-owned company Kazmunaigas, the company's main shareholder, state welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna, said on Wednesday.
Kazmunaigas is the third-largest oil producer in Kazakhstan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- Kazmunaigas
- Samruk-Kazyna
- Askhat Hasenov
Advertisement