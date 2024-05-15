Burberry CEO: UK is significantly underperforming Europe
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Burberry Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd said on Wednesday that the luxury group's home market of Britain was significantly underperforming continental Europe, after the company posted a 34% drop in annual profit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burberry
- CEO
- Luxury
- Retail
- Profit
- Britain
- Europe
- Home Market
- Jonathan Akeroyd
- Annual
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samsung Soars: AI Fuels 10-Fold Profit Surge as Memory Chip Markets Recover
U.S., Mexico Withdraw Joint World Cup Bid; Brazil, Europe Continue
MORNING BID EUROPE-Euro zone inflation on the deck as yen sways
MORNING BID EUROPE-Euro zone inflation on the deck as yen sways
China's Xi to meet French president, European Commission chief next week