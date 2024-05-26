Left Menu

Nacho Elvira holds on to win Soudal Open in Belgium for second European tour title

PTI | Antwerp | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:17 IST
Nacho Elvira holds on to win Soudal Open in Belgium for second European tour title
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira parred his final seven holes to hold on for a one-stroke victory at the Soudal Open in Belgium on Sunday and clinch his second title on the European tour.

Elvira started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71 and was almost reeled in by Denmark's Nicolas Norgaard, who had a birdie putt from about 12 feet at No. 18 to force a playoff.

Norgaard missed it right and had to settle for a 68 and a tie for second place with home favorite Thomas Pieters (66) and Romain Langasque, who birdied the last for a 68.

Elvira's other win came at the Cazoo Open in Wales in 2021 and he was in tears after securing the title at Rinkven International Golf Club, where the final round had to be suspended midway through because of heavy rain that flooded the greens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024