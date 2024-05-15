"Do not know his educational qualifications": BJP Chief JP Nadda asks Rahul Gandhi 'atleast read' Constitution

Taking potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for moving around with a copy of the Constitution, BJP national president JP Nadda said that he "does not know" about the educational qualifications of the former Congress chief but advised him to "at least read the Constitution." His remarks came in the backdrop of the Congress leader often holding a copy of the Constitution in his public rallies. The former Congress chief has alleged that the BJP if it comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will attempt to 'rewrite' the Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi is moving around with a copy of the Constitution. I don't know about his educational qualifications. At least read the Constitution. Baba Saheb Ambedkar has said that there could be no reservation based on religion. And (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji has said, 'As long as he is alive and the BJP party is there, no one can lay hands on the reservation of the Dalits, Adivasis, and others'," Nadda said. The BJP chief was addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Motihari.

He also hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. "'Lalu ji ne chara khaya ya nahi...Naukari kai badlai zameen hadpi ya nahi' (was not Lalu involved in the fodder scam? Grabbed land in exchange for jobs). Do you need such jobs in exchange for the lands of the poor?...," the BJP chief asked the gathering.

"RJD means 'Rishwatkhori Jungleraj Daldal'... Those (RJD) who say that we will provide jobs are saying it as PM Modi has started the politics of the report card... The Congress party is not a party but a party that does corruption...," he added. Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in an excise policy case, Nadda said, "Has Arvind Kejriwal not done a liquor and drug scam? He is out on bail till June 1. Will he not go back to jail on June 2? Isn't Manish Sisodia in jail? They have a relationship between jail and bail."

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, told reporters in Patna, "Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is nervous...We will not allow 'jungle raj' (lawlessness)...We have leaders like (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader Upendra Kushwaha. That's why they are afraid." Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party National President and party candidate from Bihar's Hajipur, Chirag Paswan, told reporters that there is "no unity" in the INDI alliance.

"If Tejashwi (Yadav) has to use the name of our Chief Minister for electoral gains, it clearly shows that they are so weak without our Chief Minister...By using the name of CM they (RJD) are attempting to improve their position by creating confusion...The public knows how strong our National Democratic Alliance is...There is no unity in the INDI alliance..." Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, is witnessing polling in seven phases.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD failed to open its account. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19- June 1.

Polling for the first four phases was held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13, respectively. The next round of voting will be held on May 20. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

