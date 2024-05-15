Left Menu

Rajasthan Railway Police exposes gang behind kidnapping of infants

Police have arrested five members of the juggler gang, namely, Mukesh Madari, Karna, Arjun, Prem and one woman named Lajjo. According to the police officials, these accused have lived as nomads and earned money from juggling, but they are native to Bhiwani, Haryana.

Rajasthan Railway Police exposes gang behind kidnapping of infants
Anil Paliwal, ADG, Railway Police (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a big revelation by the Rajasthan Railway Police, the team exposed the kidnappings of infants by a juggler gang (madari gang), before they could have turned them into street performers (jamura). Police have arrested five members of the juggler gang, namely, Mukesh Madari, Karna, Arjun, Prem and one woman named Lajjo. According to the police officials, these accused have lived as nomads and earned money from juggling, but they are native to Bhiwani, Haryana.

This case came into view when a child from Kota Railway Junction was kidnapped when his father went to collect tickets on May 5. His father reported a complaint and the team started an investigation. Upon checking over 500 CCTVs, it was found that the gang members kidnapped the child from the railway station and took him to Bhopal via Jhalawar.

"The teams got certain leads and connecting them; they reached Jaipur, where an intense search operation was conducted at multiple places on Tuesday night. During the search operation, the four-year-old boy and another minor who was abducted ten years ago were rescued," said Additional Director General (GRP) Anil Paliwal. In a search operation, a four-year-old innocent boy was rescued from a camp in Vidyadhar Nagar. Police also rescued another boy who was kidnapped 10 years ago from Gangapur City.

Upon interrogation, these miscreants confessed to kidnapping this child too. The police officials are now trying to reach the child's family by searching the records of the missing children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

