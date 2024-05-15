Centre hands over first set of citizenship certificates to 14 applicants under CAA

The Central Government on Wednesday handed over the first set of citizenship certificates today over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi today.

Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Home affairs. The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship and digital signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

The rules envisage manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by District Level Committee (DLC) and scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee (EC), stated an official release. In pursuance of these rules, applications have been received from persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to 31.12.2014 on account of persecution on grounds of religion or fear of such persecution.

The District Level Committees (DLCs) chaired by Senior Superintendents of Post, on successful verification of documents, have administered oath of allegiance to the applicants. After processing as per rules, DLCs have forwarded the applications to State Level Empowered Committee headed by Director (Census operation). Processing of application is completely done through the online portal.

The Empowered Committee, Delhi headed by Director (Census Operation), Delhi, after due scrutiny, have decided to grant citizenship to 14 applicants. Bhavna, one of the applicants who received citizenship certificate expressed her happiness on receiving the certificate.

"I have got the citizenship today and I am feeling very happy, I can study further. I came here in 2014, and I was very happy when this (CAA) was passed. In Pakistan, we girls couldn't study and it was difficult to go out, if we had to go out, we used to wear Burqa. In India, we get to study, I am currently in 11th standard and I got to tuition as well," said Bhavna. Bharat, formerly a Pakistani national, currently residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finally receiving Indian citizenship after a 10 to 12-year wait.

"I feel like I got a new life, I want to thank PM Modi for this. Since 10-12 years we wanted the citizenship. I came from Pakistan. I never went to school there. I studied a little bit after coming here". Yashoda, one of the applicants who received citizenship certificate expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after getting the citizenship.

"I am staying in India since 2013, I have come from Pakistan...now that I have received citizenship, situation will be better...I have been waiting for this like when I will get citizenship and when my children will be able to study...grateful to PM Modi and India." On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

