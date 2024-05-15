Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at electronic shop in Ujjain
A massive fire broke out at an electronic shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday, an official said.
"A fire has broken out at an electronics store, which is a three-story building. Three fire tenders are attempting to extinguish the fire. Foam fighters are also being deployed. The situation is not completely under control yet, but efforts are being made to bring it under control," Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma told ANI. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
