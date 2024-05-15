Punjab LS polls: 355 nominations found valid after scrutiny of papers

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab, 355 nominations were found valid after scrutiny of nomination papers in Punjab on Wednesday. The Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C also said that candidates can withdraw nominations till May 17. Sibin C on Wednesday said that after the scrutiny of nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the nomination papers of 355 candidates have been found valid. A total of 466 candidates filed 598 nominations for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state from May 7 to May 14.

Providing further details, Sibin C said that in Gurdaspur, 40 candidates had filed 60 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 29 candidates were found valid. In Amritsar, 43 candidates filed 53 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 33 candidates were found valid. In Khadoor Sahib, 35 candidates filed 43 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 30 candidates were found valid.

In Jalandhar, 27 candidates filed 35 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 20 candidates were found valid. In Hoshiarpur, 23 candidates filed 27 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 19 candidates were found valid. In Anandpur Sahib, 41 candidates filed 56 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 29 candidates were found valid. In Ludhiana, 57 candidates filed 70 nomination papers, and the nominations of 44 candidates were found valid.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, 23 candidates submitted 33 nomination papers, of which 15 were deemed valid. Meanwhile, in Faridkot, out of 34 candidates who filed 41 nomination papers, 30 were found valid. In Ferozepur, 41 candidates filed 48 nomination papers, out of which the papers of 33 candidates were found valid. In Bathinda, 30 candidates filed 40 nomination papers, out of which the nominations of 20 candidates were found valid.

In Sangrur, 38 candidates submitted a total of 43 nomination papers, with 26 candidates having their papers deemed valid. Similarly, in Patiala, 34 candidates filed a total of 49 nomination papers, with 27 candidates having their papers validated. Sibin C said that the withdrawal of nominations can be done by May 17, after which the final list of candidates contesting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats will be released.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase. The seventh and final phase on June 1 will see voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

