North Korea's Missile Milestone: The Hwasong-19 Takes Flight

North Korea recently demonstrated its military capabilities with the launch of the powerful new Hwasong-19, a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, as reported by state media. The missile soared higher than previous Korean launches, sparking international tension amidst North Korea's purported support of Russia in Ukraine.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) heralded the missile as the "world's strongest strategic missile," but questions linger regarding its guidance system and nuclear warhead protection. The Hwasong-19 exhibited the range needed to target almost any location within the United States, keeping global leaders on edge.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, declared this test as proof of their progress in nuclear technology, just days ahead of a significant U.S. election. The U.S., its allies, and the UN swiftly condemned the launch, while tensions rose over North Korean troops reportedly supporting Russia in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)