BRIEF-AIG Announces Sale Of 20% Stake Of Corebridge To Nippon Life
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:15 IST
American International Group Inc : * AIG ANNOUNCES SALE OF A 20% OWNERSHIP STAKE OF COREBRIDGE TO NIPPON LIFE
* AIG: PROPOSED DEAL FOR FOR $31.47 PER SHARE, FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $3.8 BILLION * AIG: AGREED TO MAINTAIN A 9.9% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN COREBRIDGE FOR TWO YEARS AFTER CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Toyota's April Sales Surge 32% to 20,494 Units
Hyundai India's April Sales Jump 9.5% to 63,701 Units
Royal Enfield Records 12% Surge in Sales, Registers 81,870 Units in April
TVS Motor Clocks 25% Growth in April Sales, Touches 3,83,615 Units
VE Commercial Vehicles sales decline 18% to 5,377 units in April