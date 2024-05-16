BRIEF-AIG Announces Sale Of 20% Stake Of Corebridge To Nippon Life

American International Group Inc : * AIG ANNOUNCES SALE OF A 20% OWNERSHIP STAKE OF COREBRIDGE TO NIPPON LIFE

* AIG: PROPOSED DEAL FOR FOR $31.47 PER SHARE, FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $3.8 BILLION * AIG: AGREED TO MAINTAIN A 9.9% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN COREBRIDGE FOR TWO YEARS AFTER CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

