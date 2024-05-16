Moldovan parliament votes to hold referendum on EU membership on Oct 20

Parliament in ex-Soviet Moldova voted on Thursday to hold a referendum on October 20 on seeking membership of the European Union. The proposed date for the referendum, the cornerstone of pro-European President Maia Sandu's policies, was backed by total of 56 members in the 101-member assembly.

The parliament was also debating a date for a presidential election and was expected to set the same date after approval for simultaneous votes was approved by the Constitutional Court.

